Decision Looms For Raptors With Friday Deadline Nearing
It’s decision time for the Toronto Raptors.
At some point Friday the organization is going to have to make a decision on Bruce Brown’s team option for next season. For months now, Brown’s future with the organization has been in flux. He’s been at the center of trade speculation dating back to January when Toronto acquired him from the Indiana Pacers and that hasn't changed lately.
So what now?
Well, it turns out Brown has never been quite as valuable as the rumors suggested. Toronto would have moved Brown for a first-round pick at last year’s trade deadline if the organization had the opportunity. New York’s rumored package involving a first-round pick evaporated when the Knicks jumped at a deal with the Detroit Pistons for Bojan Bogdanović. All the other offers included long-term salary Toronto would have been forced to take back or were simply undesirable returns.
Brown’s $23 million team option for next season has always given the Raptors a little flexibility. There’s a pathway for Toronto to create meaningful cap space this summer if the organization declines Brown’s option and renounces Gary Trent Jr.'s Bird Rights ahead of his unrestricted free agency.
Alternatively, Toronto could just wait it out, pick up Brown’s option, and see if there’s a better deal to be made at the trade deadline next season when the 27-year-old is again on an expiring contract and could have suitors looking to make a playoff push.
“We wanted to get through tonight obviously, it's been a decision we've been thinking about,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said Thursday following the draft.
What’s clear now is Toronto is heading into a retooling phase and isn’t looking to make some jump up the standings immediately. The organization selected four rookies in the draft and is going to have to find playing time for at least a couple of them. Add to that a pair of new faces in Davion Mitchell and Sasha Vezenkov who Toronto acquired from the Sacramento Kings on Thursday and suddenly the Raptors have some depth of young players the organization is hoping to give playing time to.
Brown knows where he stands. His bags have essentially been packed for months now and it’s no secret that he’s not a long-term fit for the organization.
Maybe Friday evening the organization decides it’s time to just rip the band-aid off and move on.