Raptors & Nets Look to Clinch Lottery Spots: Where to Watch, What to Watch For & More
The Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets will look to clinch their lottery spots on Sunday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors will hit the road Sunday afternoon to take on the Brooklyn Nets as both teams look to lock up their lottery seating with five games to go this year.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors can clinch at least the No. 7 spot in the draft lottery with a loss Sunday, keeping the San Antonio Spurs behind them entering the final week of the season. A win, however, would allow the Nets to secure no worse than the No. 6 position, locking Toronto into either the seventh or eighth spot.
- Ja’Kobe Walter delivered an impressive performance Friday night against the Detroit Pistons, continuing his late-season surge with another strong showing. The rookie shooting guard has emerged a reliable perimeter threat in the second half of the season, and he’s expected to see heavy minutes again Sunday as the Raptors continue to prioritize development down the stretch.
- Jamal Shead, Jonathan Mogbo, and Jamison Battle are all expected to take on larger roles Sunday as the trio looks to make a final impression on the organization. The group of rookies will aim to finish the season on a high note heading into what will be a pivotal first full offseason in their development.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will rest Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl. Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and Ulrich Chomche are both out. Scottie Barnes is questionable with a right hand injury.
The Nets are resting Nic Claxton. Noah Clowney, Cam Johnson, De'Anthony Melton, D'Angelo Russell, Day'Ron Sharpe, and Cam Thomas are all out.
Game Odds
The Raptors are -3.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 60%. The total for the game is 215.5.
Further Reading
Published