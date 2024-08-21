Raptors Mailbag: Potential All-Stars, Boucher's Future, & Rotation Talk
The slow march toward next season continues to drag on for the Toronto Raptors.
Save for the Jared Rhoden signing and the schedule release, there hasn't been a whole lot going on lately. Jersey talk seems to be buzzing among some sections of the fanbase, but other than that it's been quiet.
So what better time to take some questions from fans? As always, feel free to direct message me or reply to one of my stories on Instagram @aaronbenrose. Without further ado:
Do you think the Raps can be more than a play-in team this season? @big.sexcii_2.0
Probably not.
The top eight in the East seems pretty set and I would be shocked if Toronto somehow cracked the top six to move out of the play-in tournament. This team seems destined to be a play-in team, too good to be among the tankers in the East and not good enough to be among the top tier or two in the conference either.
How do you move Boucher's contract? - @cmac__19
I think Chris Boucher's value is in his expiring contract and Toronto could theoretically move him for someone else's long-term contract. If a team wants to shed salary for next offseason, the Raptors could take back someone's multi-year deal in exchange for Boucher.
Would you consider the Raptors to be a big team? - @1moorec
Not really.
Kelly Olynyk is tall but he's not really big and certainly not a big paint defender. Other than Jakob Poeltl, there's not a ton of size and Toronto is lacking a big power forward. In my ideal lineup, Scottie Barnes is the third-tallest player in the starting lineup. That would make the Raptors a big team. Right now, though, I'd say they're kind of small.
Should we expect a 10 man rotation next season? - @jandugurman
It'll be about nine or 10 next season, I think. Head coach Darko Rajaković talked last year about playing a 10-man rotation after Nick Nurse kept it pretty short the year before.
That said, there will be lots of changes throughout the year as there always is.
RJ an all-star within the next 2 years? - @skruff_mcgruffap14
Probably not.
I don't see the Raptors being among the league's best teams in the next two years and it's hard for a middling team to get two players to the All-Star game, let alone one. If Barnes is going to be Toronto's All-Star, I think it'll be very tough for RJ Barrett to get a spot.
If Scottie's midrange game progresses, I can see a 25, 10, and 8 season. Is All-NBA possible? - @yohan.dabir
He'd have to play at least 65 games to make an All-NBA team. Accounting for that, there were 13 players who played at least 65 games and averaged 25 points last season. Of those, only De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Maxey didn't earn All-NBA nods and neither of them averaged eight assists, let alone 10 rebounds.
This certainly looks like All-NBA material, but winning is so important to All-NBA honors. He'd have to do it on a team that's at least in the play-in picture.
For what it's worth, only Nikola Jokic put up that stat line last season. Don't count on Barnes being quite that good next year.
Would you sign Koloko back if he's cleared with the NBA? - @hereand_daf
As I reported earlier, Toronto has been monitoring the Christian Koloko situation and he would be open to returning to the Raptors. The Raptors do have more frontcourt depth than the organization did last season which complicates his return a little bit. That said, Toronto liked him a few years ago and I have no reason to believe that's changed.