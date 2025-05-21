Raptors Mailbag: Trade Rumors, Draft Strategy, and Scottie Barnes’ Next Step
The NBA Draft Combine is in the books, and attention now turns to what comes next for the Toronto Raptors. With the ninth pick locked in, the front office faces key decisions about how to build around its young core. Should they explore moving up in the draft? Is Brandon Ingram the final move or just the beginning? There is no shortage of possibilities, and this week’s mailbag covers it all, from trade speculation to draft targets and the kind of leap Scottie Barnes might make next season.
If you have a question for a future mailbag, feel free to reach out on Instagram @aaronbenrose.
Does a package built around Giannis for Scottie + picks make sense? – @cbondorun
Just to clarify, any trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo would require Scottie Barnes and at least one or two more salaries to make it legal under the cap. That kind of structure might get you in the door if Milwaukee is actually open to moving him this offseason. But I don’t think the timing makes sense for Toronto. A deal like that would leave the Raptors thin around Antetokounmpo, and I’d rather wait to see how this group looks next season before pushing all the chips in.
Do you think BI is a part of something bigger? – @just_rylan24
If you’re asking whether Brandon Ingram was acquired to be flipped in a bigger trade, I don’t think so. Could they eventually trade him again in a larger move? Sure. But I don’t see that happening this offseason.
This was about taking a step forward. The Raptors clearly decided they needed more shot creation and didn’t want to be near the bottom of the standings again. Ingram is a very good player when healthy, and they didn’t give up a huge haul to get him.
Who do you want us to take with the 9th pick? – @hersh.max
Khaman Maluach is number one on my realistic Raptors board, excluding the top-tier guys. I’m not sure he’ll still be there at nine, though. Arizona’s Carter Bryant is another name I like. He’s mocked a little lower than Toronto’s spot, but I’m a fan of the 3-and-D wing profile and would be comfortable reaching a bit for that kind of player.
Will Scottie make a big leap this upcoming season? – @jenu_2107
Next season should be a better environment for Barnes, with more structure and less offensive burden. Last year felt like a developmental year where he was given the keys on a team that wasn’t trying to win. I expect a more balanced role now that Ingram is around. That should help him be more efficient. I don’t know if it’ll be a massive individual leap, but his impact should grow in a winning context.
What core player gets moved first? We’re an expensive team – @aiden_garnett7
Falling to the ninth pick helped ease the luxury tax picture a bit since that salary is lower than a top-seven selection. That likely means Toronto won’t need to offload a starter just to cut salary. But if one starter is moved, I’d guess it’s RJ Barrett. His skill set is the most replaceable, and there was already a report from HoopsHype that he was discussed in the Ingram trade with New Orleans.
What would be a perfect fit for the Raptors? KD or Giannis? – @587lucas2k20
It depends on how you’re defining “fit.” Stylistically, Kevin Durant is a smoother fit. Antetokounmpo is tougher to build around if you don’t have shooting, and both Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl don’t space the floor well. But in terms of age and contract status, Antetokounmpo is the better long-term play.
Will the Raptors be aggressive in trade talks this offseason or do you expect them to stay put? – @minikjasawl
I’d be surprised if they made a big move this summer. This front office tends to preach patience and has usually waited to see how a group fits before making aggressive trades. That was the case before the Kawhi Leonard trade and Damian Lillard discussions in previous years. I expect them to let this roster play together first.
If the Raptors want Maluach so bad, do they trade the 9th pick + Gradey to Utah for the 5th pick? – @leafypanda52977
I was looking into this kind of scenario recently, and history suggests it’s unlikely. These deals are talked about a lot, but this front office has never actually made one. We know they tried to move into the 2013 draft for Antetokounmpo and had interest in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in 2021, but they haven’t traded up, down, or into the first round of the draft between the end of the season and draft night. So no, I wouldn’t expect that to happen now.