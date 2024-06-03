Insider Says Raptors Nearly Had Deal Kristaps Porzingis at 2022 Trade Deadline
The Toronto Raptors nearly had a deal for Kirstaps Porzigins back in 2022.
It's hard to know exactly how close Toronto came to striking a deal with the Dallas Mavericks at the time, but multiple reporters have suggested the Raptors had serious talks with the Mavericks for Porzigins in a deal that centered around Goran Dragic and a first-round pick.
"The Raptors’ front office long harbored an affinity for Porziņģis, and Toronto was one of the teams on his preferred list of trade destinations away from New York," Yahoo's Jake Fischer wrote.
At the time, ESPN insider Bobby Marks told Zach Lowe that he thought Porzingis was going to be traded to Toronto before the Raptors eventually opted to go in another direction and send Dragic and a first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs for Thad Young and a second-round pick.
Raptors general manager Bobby Webster confirmed the organization looked at trades for players like Porzigins with long-term money on their contracts.
"There were some options to take on additional money. Ultimately, those deals fell through, and then, a couple of other examples the money went out so far it was sort of risky so we walked away from those," Webster said following the deadline.
At the time, Porzingis was in the third year of a five-year, $158 million contract with the Mavericks that hadn't looked good. The 7-foot-2 Latvian center had struggled to stay healthy and hadn't fit well alongside Luka Doncic.
Dallas eventually traded Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans in a cost-cutting deal. After two seasons with the Wizards, Porzingis was moved to the Boston Celtics in a three-team deal that saw the Celtics give up Marcus Smart and a second-round pick for Porzingis and two first-round picks.
Porzingis has since become one of the league's most efficient post players, averaging 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 51.6% from the floor and 37.5% from three-point range for the Celtics.