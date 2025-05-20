Toronto Raptors Linked to Defensive-Minded Forward in Latest Mock Draft
The Toronto Raptors have long leaned on a best-player-available approach in the draft, and there is good reason for it. In a league where rosters turn over quickly, fit often becomes irrelevant in a matter of months. Gradey Dick was drafted just two years ago, and only five players from his first NBA game are still on the roster.
That context matters when evaluating a potential first-round pick like Collin Murray-Boyles. In ESPN's latest post-combine mock draft, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have Toronto selecting the South Carolina forward at No. 9. The fit alongside Scottie Barnes is far from ideal, but the defensive versatility, feel, and physicality might be too much to pass up.
Here is a closer look at the projected pick and how Murray-Boyles could fit into Toronto’s long-term plans.
No. 9: Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)
Murray-Boyles fits the type of player the Raptors have consistently targeted. He is strong, physical, versatile, and defense-first. He brings toughness, energy, and the ability to make an impact without needing plays called for him. As a sophomore at South Carolina, he averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 58.6% from the field and 70.7% from the free throw line. His offensive game is built around interior finishing, smart passing, and efficient decision-making.
At the NBA Draft Combine, Murray-Boyles measured 6-foot-6 and a half without shoes, 239 pounds, with a 7-foot and three-quarter wingspan and an 8-foot-10 standing reach. He is undersized for a traditional frontcourt player but makes up for it with strength, timing, and footwork. He thrives as a cutter, short-roll passer, and contact finisher. On defense, he can guard multiple positions, rotate as a help defender, and provide physicality in the paint. His motor, awareness, and toughness make him a natural fit in a Raptors system that values effort on that end.
The concern is spacing. Murray-Boyles made just 9 of 39 three-point attempts over two college seasons and has not yet shown the shooting range needed to stretch defenses. His skill set overlaps significantly with Barnes, who also operates best inside the arc and struggles to space the floor. Pairing the two with Jakob Poeltl could create serious challenges for offensive flow. There is also some redundancy with Jonathan Mogbo, last year’s second-round pick, who brings a similar mix of playmaking, rebounding, and defensive activity without much shooting.
If Toronto makes this pick, it would be a bet on toughness, versatility, and long-term development. Murray-Boyles brings many of the same qualities that made Barnes such an appealing prospect in 2021, and the front office may see value in doubling down on that identity. If the jumper comes around, he has clear two-way starter potential. If it does not, he still projects as a high-effort, reliable contributor who fits the way the Raptors want to play.