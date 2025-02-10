Raptors Recall Rookie Big Man As Injuries Mount vs. 76ers
Rookie second-round pick Ulrich Chomche appears to be on his way to joining the Toronto Raptors this week.
Chomche is not listed on Toronto’s injury report ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers and is expected to be available off the bench, potentially facing fellow Cameroonian Joel Embiid.
The Raptors recalled Chomche with Jakob Poeltl still sidelined by a hip injury, which will keep the Austrian big man out for a fourth straight game. There’s no timeline for Poeltl’s return.
RJ Barrett remains in concussion protocol and will miss his fifth consecutive game. He has joined the team on their road trip, but it’s unclear when he’ll be cleared to return.
Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram is expected to need about another month to recover from a severe high ankle sprain, per Sportsnet’s Michael Grange. Ingram, who has been out since December, is progressing and was seen doing pre-game workouts with Toronto on Sunday.
Jonathan Mogbo and Gradey Dick both appear to have avoided serious injuries and are listed as probable for Tuesday. Dick exited Sunday’s game early with a neck contusion, while Mogbo is dealing with a right ankle sprain that he played through against Houston.
If Mogbo is unable to play, the Raptors will turn to Orlando Robinson and Chomche to help fill the frontcourt void. A healthy Embiid could make that a daunting task. If Dick is limited or unavailable, expect Jamison Battle to take on an expanded role.
The 76ers have yet to release their injury report for Tuesday’s game.