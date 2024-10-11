Raptors Get Set For 2nd Preseason Game: Where to Watch & What To Watch For
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Washington Wizards on Friday night: What to watch for and where to watch
The Toronto Raptors will open their second preseason game of the year Friday night when they hit the road to take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game in Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Scottie Barnes will be back on the court for the first time since fracturing his hand last March. He missed all of training camp for a personal reason and is just getting back into rhythm a little behind schedule. Don't expect Barnes to log a full workload Friday, but the hope is he starts to shake off his offseason rust and gets his three-point stroke falling again.
- Toronto will be without RJ Barrett for the remainder of the preseason and that will leave some opportunities for Jonathan Mogbo and Ochai Agbaji to fight it out for opportunities on the wing. Both players have the intangibles of being defensive stoppers, but it'll come down to how they perform offensively, which will dictate their roles moving forward.
- Another night without Immanuel Quickley means plenty of playing time for Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead. Both guards looked impressive defensively in Toronto's first preseason game and with the importance of point-of-attack defense this season, the Raptors will need that to continue.
- The Raptors are staying quiet about who they plan to start when everyone is ready to go this year, but Gradey Dick certainly seems poised to take that spot. He looked impressive creating shots off the dribble in Toronto's opener and the Raptors will continue to monitor him as the season nears later this month.
Raptors Injuries
Toronto will be without Barrett, Quickley, Bruce Brown Jr., and Ja'Kobe Walter
