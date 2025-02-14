Rockets Fall Short of Improbable 24-Point Comeback to Warriors
The Houston Rockets lost 105-98 to the Golden State Warriors after almost achieving a huge 24-point comeback. Aaron Holiday scored 25 points and Nate Williams contributed 11 points.
Holiday got off to a hot start, scoring six points on 3-for-4 shooting before Ime Udoka called a timeout up 11-10. The Rockets shot only 34.8% from the field in the first quarter, and the Warriors shot 47.6% from the field. Much like their recent game against Toronto, Houston almost had as many turnovers as they did make shots, turning the ball over seven times and making only eight shots in the first period. Golden State led 28-19 to end the first 12 minutes.
Udoka called another timeout early into the second quarter right after the Warriors gained a 42-27 point lead. Houston went on a 7-0 run once their offense got rolling, and Golden State called a timeout. Alperen Sengun started to get hot during this run, making some buckets in the high post. Down 13 with 2:25 left in the half, Williams made a rare first-half appearance and checked in for Houston. Jeff Green checked in as well and scored a quick six points on two threes.
Golden State dictated the entire first half. The Warriors stayed great at getting to the free throw line, shooting 16-for-18 compared to the Rockets' 4-for-9. Turnovers continued to be a problem as well, and Houston continued to commit another six in the second quarter. The Warriors led 62-48 at halftime.
Houston ended the third quarter on a 13-1 run, cutting the lead down to 12 after being down by 24. The Rockets' offense started slow to start the period, but midway through, Udoka put Holiday, Jae'Sean Tate, Williams, Green, and Jock Landale in the game. They made some big defensive stops to go on their run. Holiday became the first Rocket to score in double-digits, ending the period with 15 points.
Early in the fourth quarter, Williams hit a big three to put Houston down by seven points, causing Golden State to call a timeout. Landale then followed with a big three straight out of the break. Late in the last period, the Rockets went cold, and the Warriors went on a 7-0 run. Draymond Green hit a big three to put Golden State up 105-96 with 47 seconds left to play, putting the game out of reach.
The Rockets face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, February 21, after the All-Star break at Toyota Center. Tip-off is set for 8:30 P.M. CST.
