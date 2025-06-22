Houston Rockets May Need to Spice Up Trade Offer for NBA Superstar
While it seems the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns are stuck between trade packages right now for NBA superstar Kevin Durant, an the Rockets may need to consider adding one of their young players to smoothen over their trade if they are serious about adding the former NBA MVP to their roster for the 2025-26 season.
“Jalen Green and the 10th pick in this year's draft present a clear opportunity for the Rockets to swing a deal, but the Suns have demanded more, sources said. Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Reed Sheppard are among the young talents in Houston that Phoenix has expressed interest in. The Rockets have not been willing to part with any of the three to this point,” Brett Siegel stated via ClutchPoints.
Which certainly comes as a surprise, as in the first week of June, The Athletic's Kelly Iko had reported the Suns lowered their asking price for the 36-year-old Durant.
“Phoenix is aggressive in pursuit of a) trading Kevin Durant and b) regaining full control of their draft capital starting with the No. 10 pick in next month’s draft, team sources said. Since the conclusion of the season, Houston has fielded several calls from Phoenix, which have since gradually lowered their asking price for Durant, those sources said. There is a price where the Rockets would be interested, but with a fear of breaking up their roster for a 36-year-old coming off injury, doubt remains over a deal materializing.” said Iko in his report.
Houston is reluctant to give up either Reed Sheppard or Jabari Smith Jr., which is understandable for the ceilings that the two can still provide, Smith being one of the best defenders in the league, and Sheppard still yet to see real NBA minutes. Both can still impact Houston's future in a major way, which is why the Rockets will not be coming up off either player this summer.
As for a player like Tari Eason, the Houston Rockets may need to come to terms with departing from the 24-year-old, as their forward room is significantly loaded with young talent as it is and will need to make room for Durant anyway if he is to be added to the Rockets.
The Rockets may also consider including 2023 first-round pick Cam Whitmore in a package for Durant, as the 6-foot-7 forward has some solid potential as a starting forward in the league. He saw his minutes take a slight decrease compared to his rookie campaign, which could prompt a move for the young forward as well.
Houston's front office will certainly have its work cut out for itself if it wants to get this Kevin Durant trade done this summer. They will likely have to spice up their trade offer if they expect the Suns to accept before another team intervenes.