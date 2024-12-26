Could Rockets Play on Christmas Next Year?
It's been five years since the Houston Rockets last played on Christmas, but their Dec. 25 drought may come to an end next season.
The Rockets are slowly beginning to re-introduce themselves to the contender table in the NBA, and that could mean the team can get back in the Christmas schedule next season.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn proposes a matchup with the in-state rival Dallas Mavericks.
"Every Christmas needs a grinch, so might I suggest we throw Dillon Brooks in the mix as the day's villain? Some teams don't like playing on Christmas, justifiably preferring to spend the day celebrating with family. The Rockets will play anywhere, any time, and they'll make your life miserable as they're doing it," Quinn said. "Back in the heyday of Dirk Nowitzki, Tim Duncan and Tracy McGrady, the Texas triangle was the NBA's most competitive region. Legitimate rivalries formed among all three teams that extended into the postseason."
Those rivalries are still alive and well. The Rockets don't like the Mavericks and Spurs and the feeling is mutual on their sides.
Maybe the Rockets need to officially make it to the playoffs and even have a series against the Mavs in order to bring some real potential for a marquee rematch, but Houston has the potential to be a Christmas team next year.
