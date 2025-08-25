Could Rockets Star Alperen Sengun Lead Turkey to a EuroBasket Medal?
While NBA teams are awaiting the start of training camp through late August, much of the basketball world will turn its heads toward EuroBasket 2025. The tournament will feature some of the best countries in Europe playing for basketball surpemacy.
Many expect Serbia to take home the gold, as the team is led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, along with a stacked roster that challenged Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. They also managed to go undefeated in warm-up games.
Other teams to look out for are Greece (led by Giannis Antetokounmpo), Germany (featuring a multitude of NBA talent) and Slovenia (led by Luka Doncic. However, one team that many are overlooking is Turkey, led by Houston Rockets All-Star Alperen Sengun.
At the last EuroBasket in 2022, Sengun and Turkey managed to make it to the first round of the knockout stage, losing to France in an overtime thriller. This year, they've come back with a legitimate shot at making the podium for the first time since 2001. That year, EuroBasket was hosted in Turkey, and the team finished with a silver medal.
While the 23-year-old is the best player on the roster, there is other former and current NBA talent on the roster. One other active player on the roster is Adem Bona of the Philadelphia 76ers, while former players Shane Larkin, Cedi Osman, Omer Yurtseven and Furkan Korkmaz are in the rotation.
It will be a tough road, but Turkey has a legitimate shot at making the podium this year. Unfortunately, the group stage features matchups against tough opponents such as Serbia and Latvia, with the other games being against the Czech Republic, Portugal and Estonia. The top four from each group make the Round of 16, so every game (and point) matters.
The game to watch for Turkey will no doubt be against Jokic and Serbia. It will be a battle of All-Stars in The Joker and Sengun, and perhaps a preview of an NBA playoff matchup down the road. The Rockets and Denver Nuggets are both looking like title contenders this season.
Sengun will also have to face another All-Star big man, Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia. Bona is expected to start as his partner in the paint, but we could see marquee matchups between premier NBA talent in EuroBasket 2025.
Turkey's group stage kicks off Aug. 27 against Latvia, while the knockout rounds start Sept. 6. Before the 2025-26 NBA season begins, Sengun will be leading his team to what could be an impressive run for his home country over the next few weeks.