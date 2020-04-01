InsideTheRockets
Daryl Morey: Rockets May Buy or Trade for 2020 NBA Draft Pick

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets have wheeled and dealed their way into perennial contender status in the Western Conference, though little of Houston's recent success can be chalked up to the NBA Draft. The Rockets didn't have a single player they drafted on their roster when the coronavirus suspension began on March 12, and center Isaiah Hartenstein is the only Rockets' draftee in the entire organization. As Houston eyes its first Finals since 1995, general manager Daryl Morey isn't rushing to stock the roster with youngsters.

Houston hasn't abandoned the draft in recent seasons. The Rockets used two second-round picks in 2016, and they selected Sam Dekker and Montrezl Harrell in the 2015 draft. Clint Capela was drafted in the first round in 2014. Morey isn't completely opposed to adding young players, but in recent years, his draft picks have quickly become trade bait. Capela was the latest sacrifice in February. 

Don't complete count Houston out of the 2020 NBA Draft, though. While the Rockets aren't currently slated to have a single pick, Morey suggested on Wednesday that Houston could be in the market for a new addition on draft night. 

"We don’t currently have a pick, but we have a long history of buying them, which I think has a reasonable chance of happening," Morey told the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. "We also might have a trade to trade [into the draft.]... We generally like to roster at least one [rookie] because I think it is smart to always have a developmental pipeline going."

Both Hartenstein and undrafted rookie Chris Clemons have played significant minutes for Houston this season, though both players were buried in the Rockets' rotation after the trade deadline. Denver currently owns the Rockets' 2020 first rounder after Houston surrendered the pick in order to receive Robert Covington on Feb. 4. 

