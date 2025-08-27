ESPN Predicts Top-Six MVP Finish for Rockets’ Star
The Houston Rockets are set to be a contender next season, joining the Thunder, Nuggets, Knicks and more as the NBA’s top dogs.
With that, they’ve gained plenty of recent acclaim, being deemed one of the winners of the offseason, and earning an opening night showdown against the defending champions on ring night.
For teams that win plenty of regular season games, awards are sure to follow, and several Rockets have been projected to leave with hardware next season. Potentially, even the MVP trophy.
Kevin Durant, having been added via trade just days before the 2025 NBA Draft, is now the most talented Houston Rocket. He’s long been an NBA superstar, winning the MVP Award years ago with the OKC Thunder, and continuing his all-world production since.
If the Rockets were to have an MVP candidate, Durant would be it.
That’s exactly what ESPN predicted in their Summer Forecast, expecting a top-six finish from Durant in the MVP race.
Voters featured NBA experts — reporters, editors and analysts — who chose potential winners for the league’s top honors. The Rockets saw numerous entries, none more interesting than Durant's inclusion to the league’s best.
It’s not unthinkable that Durant would be able to bring home the trophy for being the most valuable player in the league. Even last season at 36 he was able to muster 26.6 points on 53% shooting, continuing to live up to his name as one of the best scorer’s in the world. Even more, he perfectly fills a role for Houston that they’ve needed.
But the Rockets will have to be nearly perfect for Durant to truly bring home his second league MVP. The honor is typically only granted to team's who are among the league's best, and while Houston is slated to be just that, they'll have competition.
Five players were voted ahead of Durant per ESPN: Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Edwards.
All five are included in the newer era of NBA stars, whereas Durant — along with players like LeBron James, Chris Paul and more — is among the older. Jokic has already won three MVPs, and the Nuggets got even better this offseason. The Thunder are a juggernaut, and potentially only health could keep reigning winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from repeating.
Durant's addition to the MVP list is a win itself, but he and the team will have their work cut out for them next season to bring home hardware.