Ex-Rocket Reveals Grave Truth About LeBron James' Role in Lakers Coaching Search
In many ways, the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers have aspirations of being like one another. The Lakers have two formidable superstars in Anthony Davis and LeBron James, while the Rockets are on the prowl for a legitimate superstar who can be a consistent closer.
The Rockets have a well-respected head coach in Ime Udoka, while the Lakers have been unable to reel in a marquee name to spear the franchise, especially after terminating Frank Vogel, who led the team to the 2020 NBA championship in the bubble. The Lakers hired Darvin Ham in 2022, who led the team to the Western Conference Finals in his first season and led the franchise to a 47-35 record in 2023-24 and the eighth seed in the West in year two.
But Ham's lineups and ability to galvanize the locker room left alot to be desired, so the franchise decided to part ways with the former player-turned-coach. Thus, the Lakers are looking for their third coach in four years.
However, they appear primed to hire yet another former player who has never coached at the NBA level, as JJ Redick has been cited as the frontrunner for the franchise’s head coaching vacancy. Former Rockets forward, Carmelo Anthony, who also played for the Lakers, explained the dangers of hiring unproven coaching candidates during a recent episode of 7 PM in Brooklyn, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.
"I mean a lot of times it don't pan out. I mean if you look at guys who have been in situations where they went straight from playing to coaching. I mean you look at Jason Kidd left us went straight to Brooklyn. I had just played against Derek Fisher four months ago and he was my head coach. You know what I mean? It was like those type of situations that haven't worked out for whatever reason, they haven't worked out."
Anthony also explained the LeBron effect on a newly-hired head coach- i.e. an NBA legend who has an incredibly high basketball acumen is forced to succumb to another person whose basketball IQ may not be as high.
"I know the mind of [LeBron James] and if you got a mind on intellectual standard, we gon’ get along,” Anthony said about his long-time friend in James. “The minute that you start thinking that you know more than me, we've got a problem. I ain’t gon’ say nothing to you, but....I’ma let you shoot yourself in the foot."
Anthony made sure to note that a Redick hire could work for the Lakers, depending on how much of an opportunity he's given and how long of a leash he could have. Based on the Lakers' demand for excellence and immediate expectations of contending for championships, the next coach shouldn't expect much wiggle room.
Especially considering the LeBron factor, as Anthony states.
