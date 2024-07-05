Former Rockets Sharpshooter Drawing Interest From League's Top Contenders
The Houston Rockets made it a point to add defensive reinforcements last offseason, eyeing a need for a face-lift. The Rockets had been one of the worst defensive teams for years and new coach Ime Udoka wanted to reverse that.
Although the team addressed that, it came at the expense of shooting, as the didn't spend big in free agency on any 3-point snipers. However, they were gifted a viable long-range shooter by way of the San Antonio Spurs, who outright released Reggie Bullock after acquiring him via trade.
Bullock was coming off shooting 38 percent from long-range on 5.1 attempts as a starter on the Dallas Mavericks and figured to be a perfect shooter for the Rockets.
On paper, at least.
However, it ultimately didn't pan out, as Bullock started the season off slow, making it difficult to have confidence in inserting him in the lineup. And his defensive woes essentially made him unplayable.
Especially for a coach like Udoka, who wanted to address the Rockets' defensive deficiencies.
Bullock landed just 9.5 minutes per game, making in surprising when it was announced that he would likely not be getting a new deal with the franchise.
But he did still manage to shoot 40.3 percent from three, albeit on low volume (1.5 attempts). Unsurprisingly, the 11-year veteran is garnering interest around the league, from many of the top contenders.
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Bullock has drawn interest from the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Denver Nuggets, as many teams are yearning for the opportunity to land a proven shooter for a cheap price.
