Former Rockets Superstar Pulls off Historical, Unprecedented Feat
Dwight Howard arrived in Houston with a litany of fanfare, and understandably so. Howard was easily one of the league's best players and was the biggest fish in the 2013 free agent class.
And the Houston Rockets had just unearthed a superstar in James Harden, who landed in Houston just one season earlier, and were clearly on the come up as one of the league's young, rising teams. All told, Howard's Rockets stint is generally regarded as a disappointment, as the Rockets didn't reach the NBA Finals during his tenure and only reached the Western Conference Finals once in Howard's three seasons in Houston.
The other two seasons resulted in first-round exits.
Yet and still, Howard is viewed as one of the game's greatest centers to ever play, as he remains the league's youngest player to ever win Defensive Player of the Year, which he won three times. He's a surefire lock to make the Basketball Hall of Fame and holds averages of 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.3 assists, .9 steals, and 58.7 percent from the field in his 18-year career.
And although Howard hasn't played in the NBA since 2022, he's continued to play professionally overseas, spending two years in the T1 League with the Taiwan Beer Leopards and last season with Puerto Rico's Mets de Guaynabo of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league.
On Thursday, the eight-time All-Star and All-NBA member announced that he will be heading back to Taiwan, albeit this time to play for the Taiwan Mustangs, who play in the Asian Tournament, which is regarded as the top league in Taiwan. Howard enjoyed a great deal of success during his first stint in Taiwan, averaging 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks, en route to becoming an All-Star and being named Most Valuable Import.
Howard further announced that he will be a part-owner of both the Mustangs and the league, making him the first active player to ever have ownership stake in a league.
