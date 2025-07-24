Fred Vanvleet Continues to Show Exactly Why He Is the Rockets Leader
The frenzy of NBA free agency and blockbuster trades has begun to give way to player workouts and scrimmages as the NBA enters its offseason's slow period. The Rockets and their coaching staff have made it a point over the last two offseasons to work out together at different locations, which include player workouts and scrimmages. Additionally, coaching staff members have traveled extensively around the world to assist players with various drills.
So far this offseason, we have seen various players posting videos of their workouts all over the globe. We have witnessed Amen Thompson and Tari Eason working out with the Olin Simplis, aka "The Guard Whisperer," this offseason. Still, one player has made it a point not only to work on his own game during the past two offseasons but also to help out his teammates, and that is Fred VanVleet.
Over the past week, we have seen video of VanVleet working in Turkey with Alperen Sengun and several Rockets coaches. They have worked on everything from running floaters to 3-pointers as the pair has run through several different drills and participated in scrimmages.
The fact that VanVleet is willing to travel halfway across the world to work out with Sengun shouldn't come as a surprise. The Rockets knew they needed someone to lead their young team on and off the court, so the first person they signed after hiring Ime Udoka was VanVleet.
VanVleet brought the type of experience and leadership the Rockets had been missing for years. From the time VanVleet stepped onto the court in his first training camp with the Rockets, he has been the leader of the team. Udoka has said several times how he sees VanVleet as a second coach on the floor.
VanVleet spent time with Jalen Green last season as he continued to build chemistry with his backcourt teammate. This offseason, VanVleet is doing the same thing with his All-Star center Alperen Sengun. You see VanVleet's leadership skills shine when he is in the locker room after games, and especially in practices.
There have been numerous instances where VanVleet can be seen directing the team during drills and ensuring his teammates are in the right spots as the team runs through play designs. Working out with Sengun is critical because the Rockets are expecting another All-Star-type season, especially considering the expectations that are on the team now with the addition of Kevin Durant.
VanVleet is one of the few players on the team with championship experience, so his leadership this upcoming season will play a significant role in the overall team's development and could be the difference between a championship run and a first-round exit.