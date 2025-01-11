Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Alperen Sengun Could Make All-Star Debut

The Houston Rockets could have Alperen Sengun represent them at All-Star Weekend.

Jan 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff (30) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets haven't had an All-Star in five years, but that could change next month.

Alperen Sengun is having the best year of his career for the Rockets, averaging 19.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the team.

ESPN senior writer Kevin Pelton released his latest All-Star roster projections, where Sengun is listed as one of the final players to make the cut for the Western Conference.

"The Rockets have played well enough that coaches might feel obligated to pick a Houston player as an All-Star reserve," Pelton writes. "As the team's leading rebounder and second-leading scorer and distributor, Sengun is the most logical candidate for what would be his All-Star debut."

Sengun was listed as a Wild Card alongside Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, who would also be making his All-Star debut if chosen. The players chosen ahead of Sengun in the frontcourt are Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets).

Sengun may have to bolster his case in the final few weeks of voting, but he has played well enough up until this point in the season to warrant some serious consideration for the honor.

