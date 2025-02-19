Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson Must Continue His Early 2025 Success
The Houston Rockets entered 2025 with a big question mark as their starting forward, Jabari Smith Jr., went down with a hand injury to begin the year. Who would replace Smith Jr. in the starting five, and how would Houston adjust?
That question was answered very quickly after forward Amen Thompson returned from a two-game suspension to begin 2025 and lit the league on fire. Thompson gave the Rockets a much-needed spark on offense, showcasing elite athleticism and touch around the rim.
He also held his own defensively, racking up highlights on a nightly basis by making ridiculous blocks that you only see from star big men in the league. The rising star's effort was recognized in January as he was awarded Defensive Player of the Month honors for his elite play on that side of the floor.
Despite Thompson's emergence early in the year, Houston found itself skidding down from the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference once veteran point guard Fred VanVleet went down with an injury. VanVleet, however, is expected to be back soon, and when he does return, the Rockets will need another boost from Thompson in order to secure the No. 2 seed once again.
Thompson has proven to be a difference maker for Houston since entering the starting lineup. He has opened things up for it offensively, allowing his co-stars in Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green to shine with the ball in their hands, while he forces defenses to stay honest with his elite off-ball movement and feel for the floor.
Head coach Ime Udoka will have to figure out what he'll do with his rotation once Smith Jr. returns, but it is becoming very difficult to take Thompson out of the starting-five with the flurry of things he offers he is on the court.
Smith Jr. is still an integral part of this team, that isn't a question. But it's clear the Rockets need Thompson on the floor as much as possible, and that he is the one who can elevate them over some of the best teams in the NBA.
