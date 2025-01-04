Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson's Return is Timely
The Houston Rockets' loss to the Boston Celtics wasn't the only bad news on Friday. Ime Udoka reported that Jabari Smith broke his hand during shootaround Friday morning and will undergo surgery.
It has been reported that Smith could be out for 4-8 weeks as he recovers from the injury. With Tari Eason's return still unknown, the Rockets are even more shorthanded in the frontcourt. The Rockets have also been without Amen Thompson for the last two games as he served his two-game suspension.
Even though Thompson usually plays small forward and some point guard, he has experience playing power forward. Last season, Thompson filled in as a power forward after Alperen Sengun was lost for the season due to a knee injury in early March.
Thompson played his best basketball last season at the power forward position. With the injury to Smith, Thompson may have to fill that role again. Thompson is the most versatile player on the Rockets, and that versatility will be needed even more now that Smith and Eason are out of the lineup.
Thompson will immediately join the starting lineup upon his return Sunday in a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. This will be the most games Smith will miss at once, as Smith had only missed a combined nine games in his first two seasons.
Thompson does not provide the shooting Smith does as a stretch four, but he does give the Rockets athleticism they usually don't see at the starting power forward position. The Rockets will need that athleticism as they face off against Lebron James and the Lakers Sunday night at the Toyota Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.