Rockets Are Good, But Shooting Has Room For Improvement
The Houston Rockets have not been an offensive juggernaut since the team traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets nearly four years ago.
However, that shouldn't be an excuse for the team's poor shooting so far this season.
"Houston’s Top 4 scorers are all shooting under 41 percent from the field. Jalen Green is at 40.2 percent, Alperen Sengun just 38.6 percent, Jabari Smith Jr. 40.9 percent, and Fred VanVleet an anemic 28.2 percent," HoopsHype contributor Mike Shearer writes. "Astonishingly, Houston still sports the 12th-best offensive rating despite being 27th in effective field goal percentage as a team. At some point, at least a couple of those players will find their shots, and Houston will rocket up these rankings."
The Rockets are 4-3 to start the season, which isn't indicative of the team's shooting percentage so far this season.
Once the Rockets start hitting their shots, they will go from a good to great team. There isn't a guarantee that these shots will fall any time soon. However, with so many offensive talents on the roster, the Rockets are bound to start getting hot at some point.
With it being early in the season, it's normal for teams to need some time to get into a rhythm. Once the Rockets find theirs, we will begin to see their full potential.
The Rockets are back in action tonight against the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. CT.
