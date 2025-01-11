Houston Rockets: Can Reed Sheppard Get Rotation Minutes?
Reed Sheppard has been playing well over his first two G-League games. In his debut game, he had 49 points on 17-for-33 shooting, which included eight threes and six assists. He ended his second game with 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Going to the G-League seems to have been the right move for him. Sheppard was looking very comfortable during the Summer League, and also showed his talent as he could score with ease and assist players through cutting lanes fluidly. As he has played for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the fluidity in his game and comfortability is starting to show once again.
While playing for the Houston Rockets, he got comfortable shooting a midrange pull-up, in Chris Paul-like fashion. However, he was hesitant to shoot the three ball, which is one of the best aspects of his game aside from his fantastic court vision.
Due to the Rockets depth, Sheppard's minutes started to get scattered after the start of the season, He started the season playing anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes, and it increasingly lowered. In 11.6 minutes, Sheppard is averaging 3.3 points on 32.2% from the field and 27.9% from three. These shooting percentages and hesitations to shoot are most likely why he got sent to the Vipers. However, going to play for a great developmental team has been perfect for him. Cam Whitmore started to perform well after being brought up from the G-League, and this may just be the case for the rookie guard.
The Rockets are one of the deepest teams in the league and Whitmore has worked his way up to 14.8 minutes a night due to a few injuries.
But the Rockets rotation is still a full one. Jalen Green has had a great start to 2025, averaging 27.6 points on 47.7% from the field and 41.2% from three. His minutes may go up, and he is playing almost 33 minutes a game.
Amen Thompson is starting with Jabari Smith Jr. out, meaning more minutes for him. Dillon Brooks is playing 31.8 minutes, Fred VanVleet is playing 35.6 minutes, and Alperen Sengun is playing 31.5.
Every starter besides Thompson, who is playing 28.8 minutes, is playing over 30 minutes. Jae'Sean Tate has also been good for the Rockets, as his minutes have been increasing. Steven Adams said that his leg feels brand new, and he has been sitting on the bench less. However, Tari Eason is out. When Eason and Smith Jr. return, will there be enough minutes for Sheppard?
Ime Udoka is going to have to make some changes in minutes in order for Sheppard to play. The way he has been playing in the G-League is the way that he needs to play for Houston. In order for him to really crack rotation time before next season, Kentucky's former guard has to prove that his minutes are worthy for Udoka.
