Houston Rockets: Evaluating What the Suns’ New Price for Kevin Durant Could Be
If there’s offseason NBA rumors swirling, the Houston Rockets are likely attached.
Having just seen their best regular season in some time, as well as owning one of the best young cores in the NBA, the Rockets are an easy addition to rumors. Especially those involving the Phoenix Suns.
Houston was reportedly keen on adding Durant prior to the season, going as far as swapping the Nets future picks for Phoenix’s. But following a 52-win season — one where played in just 62 games in failing to lead the Suns to the postseason — it seems the Rockets have cooled on trading for the soon-to-be 37-year-old.
But Phoenix has reportedly been aggressive still in looking to trade Durant. Per a report from The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, and with the above factors, that asking price seems to be going down.
“Since the conclusion of the season, Houston has fielded several calls from Phoenix,” Iko wrote. “Who have since gradually lowered their asking price for Durant, those sources said. There is a price where the Rockets would be interested, but with a fear of breaking up their roster for a 36-year-old coming off injury, doubt remains over a deal materializing.”
So what does the new asking price look like? There were no specific details on the old one, but one could assume it featured several young prospects and a cache of picks.
In the least, the Suns will be looking to get their draft selections back, straight from Iko’s report: “Phoenix is aggressive in pursuit of a) trading Kevin Durant and b) regaining full control of their draft capital starting with the No. 10 pick in next month’s draft, team sources said.”
That would include the No. 10 pick at the 2025 NBA Draft, a 2027 first and a 2029 first. And three first-round picks feels about right for a player of Durant’s caliber.
Previously, it would’ve been expected that multiple young players be involved in the deal: some combination of Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason, Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore or others. But the lowering could very well come into play here.
In order to move into a new era with its own picks, Phoenix may very well be ready to accept just one young prospect, fine with adding another at No. 10 later this month.
Regardless, the Rockets will have options — and most importantly, leverage — moving forward this offseason.