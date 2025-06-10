Houston Rockets General Manager Ready to Contend for Championship
As the Houston Rockets get ready to compete for yet another playoff run next season, their general manager, Rafael Stone, is prepared to pull several strings to bring an NBA championship back to Houston.
Houston has been the beneficiary of several solid draft classes, building one of the top young teams in the league. However, during their 2024-25 playoff run, it was clear that Houston is still missing a key piece for their team, which could be an alpha scorer.
This off-season, Houston has been at the forefront of trade proposals that present an All-NBA caliber talent to the already loaded Rockets team. While it is unclear what the Rockets intend to do with their No. 10 overall pick, Stone has made it clear the Rockets will do what it takes to win an NBA championship.
"I think continuity for continuity's sake isn't what we're trying to achieve. Continuity is great, but the goal ultimately is to build a championship team. And if we think that there's a move or a series of moves that make it more likely we will be that then, then we would ignore continuity, and we do those moves." said Stone via the Houston Chronicle.
With a mindset like this from Stone and essentially the rest of the Rockets front office on board to do what it takes to contend for a championship, it is no surprise they have been rumored to be a potential aggressive team during this summer's free agency.
The Rockets certainly have the draft capital, with five tradable first-round picks in the next seven years, along with some savvy young players they could include in packages, such as Cam Whitmore and Tari Eason. With only Fred VanVleet's extension being their major payroll concern this summer, whether the Rockets decide to opt in to his $44.9 million option will make or break their veteran signings this offseason.
Houston continues to be in the mix heavily for Kevin Durant as the Phoenix Suns are rumored to be shopping him around this offseason, and if the Rockets can land a perennial scorer to mix in their top-five defensive lineup, it could be a recipe for success for general manager Rafael Stone.