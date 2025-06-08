Houston Rockets Players Fill Out The Ringers Top 100
The Houston Rockets are coming off an impressive 52-30 season where they locked up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and also top five in defensive ratings.
With All-Star center Alperen Sengun missing the All-NBA third team by a couple of votes, the talented Rockets did not feature a single All-NBA talent despite Sengun having a strong case at the end of the season.
Despite not being recognized with those honors, basketball outlets and media around the realm continue to recognize the talents of Houston's young core of rising stars. The latest comes from The Ringer, which released its Top 100 Players in the NBA, where the Rockets had six of their players make the list.
Here are the six Rockets players who made the list for The Ringer:
No. 36 Alperen Sengun
Alperen Sengun should be no shock to anyone's top 100 list as he finished the season averaging a double-double and was the Rockets' focal point on offense night in and night out. He was nominated for his first All-Star game and continues to be a rising star from overseas.
No. 41 Amen Thompson
Amen Thompson, who is the Houston Rockets' defensive cornerstone, is on an All-NBA caliber trajectory as he was named to the First-Team All-Defensive team, being the fifth Rocket to ever do so. If Thompson can continue to develop his offensive game, there is no telling how high the 22-year-old's ceiling can be.
No. 64 Fred VanVleet
Houston's point guard Fred VanVleet makes the list after an effective season as the distributor for the talented Rockets team. Whether he will be back with Houston remains to be seen, but after a solid season, it would make a lot of sense for the guard to be picked up on his club option before the deadline later this month.
No. 88 Tari Eason
Another one of Houston's athletic wings graces the top 100 list after a solid season as one of the Rockets' key rotational players.
No. 93 Dillon Brooks
The Houston Rockets' best shooter this season graces this list at the back end of the top 100. He will be one of the Rockets' key players next season as they look to build on their impressive 52-30 season.
No. 98 Jalen Green
Jalen Green makes the list as a very late entrant but still manages to garner recognition for his solid season as the Rockets' shooting guard.