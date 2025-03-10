Rockets Get Injury Update on Amen Thompson
The Houston Rockets are breathing a sigh of relief in regards to Amen Thompson's injury.
The second-year guard left during the fourth quarter of their game between the Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans with an ankle injury, but the MRI came back negative according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.
"Houston Rockets emerging two-way force Amen Thompson will be sidelined for 10 to 14 days due to a left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. MRI on the ankle showed no structural damage, but Thompson will rehab and receive treatment for swelling," Charania tweeted.
This means Thompson will miss somewhere between five to seven games for the Rockets, and none of those teams that Houston plays in that stretch are in the top six of their respective conference at the moment.
Knowing that Thompson will return relatively soon is a reprieve for the Rockets, but there can be some criticism for the fact that he was even out there in the game to begin with. The Rockets were cruising up by 30 points in the fourth quarter and Thompson did not need to be in the game.
However, the Rockets have to pay the consequences, and it means Thompson will be sidelined for a little while.
The first game he'll miss comes against the Orlando Magic tonight at Toyota Center.
