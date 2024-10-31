Rockets Haven't Beaten Luka Doncic, Mavericks Since 2021
The Houston Rockets face off against the Dallas Mavericks in the final game of their three-game road trip. So far on the road trip the Rockets are 1-1 after splitting a pair of games with the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets come into Thursday night matchup at 2-2 on the young season.
The Mavericks are having a solid start to the season, entering their matchup against the Rockets with a record of 3-1. They have won six of their last seven games against the Rockets. The only time the Rockets won in this stretch was on Dec. 22, 2023, in a game where Luka Doncic did not participate.
The Rockets haven't beaten a Doncic-led team since April 7, 2021. Let's take a look at who was on that team. In that game, the Rockets had a starting lineup of John Wall, Kevin Porter Jr., Jae'Sean Tate, Christian Wood, and Kelly Olynyk.
That season marked James Harden's exit from Houston just before the arrivals of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. The Rockets, led by John Wall's 31 points, defeated the Mavericks 102-93.
Outside of Tate and the veterans the Rockets acquired through free agency and trade, no other player has ever defeated a team led by Luka Doncic. This includes Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith, Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson, and, of course, Reed Sheppard, who is playing in his first season.
As I mentioned in Tuesday's article, Doncic had some of his best games last season against the Rockets, including his 47-point explosion that helped end the Rockets' 11-game winning streak. The Rockets dominated this matchup before Doncic arrived.
The Rockets had won ten out of their previous eleven games before Luka Doncic was drafted in 2018. That winning streak ended during Doncic's first-ever game against the Rockets in November 2018. Apart from Steph Curry, whom they will face on Saturday, no other player has caused the Rockets as much trouble as Doncic.
The Rockets are looking to take the next step this season and make the playoffs for the first time since 2020. A win over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks would be a good start to achieving that goal.
