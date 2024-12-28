Houston Rockets: Is it Time for Amen Thompson to Start?
Amen Thompson has been great for the Rockets this season as a starter. He is proving himself worthy of the potential role, averaging almost 17 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks when he gets those starting minutes. The sophomore forward is also shooting 58.6% in those games.
Fred VanVleet was great for Houston last season, but this year has been a bit underwhelming. He is averaging 15 points, almost five rebounds, and six assists on 38% shooting from the field as well as 32.2% from three in 35 minutes a game. This is one of the worst shooting seasons of his career, in a season that Houston really could use his shooting.
Ime Udoka is not going to bench VanVleet for Thompson this season, but it could definitely happen next season. On the veteran guard's contract, the third-year is a team-option. If Houston decides to pick it up, which seems very likely, there is a chance that he will come off of the bench.
Thompson goes just beyond earning his starting minutes. His defense is All-Star caliber, and All-NBA level. Paired with Tari Eason, the two are one of the best defensive duos in the league. They are dominant and a powerhouse duo that can get stops leading to quick offensive fastbreak points. Thompson and Eason play a major role in Houston's recent success, leading them off the bench to a 21-10 record.
The sophomore forward's confidence has also increased this season, and it will only go higher as he progresses in his career. Last season, he only shot 13.8% from three. This season, Thompson is shooting 26.8% from three. Although it is still not good, the improvement is shown as he is shooting those shots more often. Overtime Elite's former guard is also starting to shoot mid-range pull-ups and has shot step-backs every once in a while. Udoka said that Thompson reminds him of Kawhi Leonard, and as Thompson gets better, he will be even more of a lockdown defender who can get to the rim with ease. The confidence is certainly there, and as it gets stronger, he should definitely start for Houston.
