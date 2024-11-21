Inside The Rockets

Rockets Need More Improvement From Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun has been growing, but the Houston Rockets may need more.

Nov 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) handles the ball against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun has dazzled in his four NBA seasons, emerging as a franchise cornerstone.

However, Sengun may need to grow more if the Rockets want to seek the ultimate title of NBA champions.

"The Rockets’ leap from out of the West’s basement last season was fueled primarily by their defense, yet Sengun isn’t much of a deterrent at the rim and may never be. There could be enough perimeter defense around Sengun to allow him to make do on that end by leveraging his size and IQ, much like Jokic has in recent years. But, given his current shortcomings at such a critical defensive position, it remains to be seen whether the Rockets (or any team, for that matter) can vault to Denver-level good with merely an All-Star-caliber offensive hub, and not Jokic himself," Justin Verrier of The Ringer writes.

The Jokic comparisons for Sengun aren't new, but he needs to do more on the defensive end if he wants to get closer to the three-time MVP.

The Rockets don't need Sengun to be Jokic, especially with all of the talent surrounding him. But they do need Sengun to be better on the defensive end.

While he has made improvements this season, he needs to do a little more if he wants to get the Rockets further up the ladder in the Western Conference.

