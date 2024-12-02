Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets Close Gap on No. 1 Spot in West

With a gritty win over Oklahoma City, Houston closed the gap on the conference’s No. 1 seed.

Derek Parker

Dec 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) is interviewed after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) is interviewed after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In a grind-it-out game that came down to the final seconds, the Houston Rockets narrowly outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, helping to close the gap on the Western Conference’s No. 1 spot.

Coming into the game, OKC held a 1.5 game lead, which was narrowed with the Rockets’ 3-point win. 

VanVleet was the driving force in the win, scoring a game-high 38 points on over 50% shooting in one of his best games in Rockets’ red. Center Alperen Şengün was able to add 20 points, too.

With seconds remaining in the game, forward Dillon Brooks was able to hit the go-ahead jumper to put Houston up, and VanVleet was able to seal the contest with clutch free throws. 

As it stands now, the Rockets sit just a half-game back from Oklahoma City in a staunch West. 

Houston is no stranger to the No. 1 seed, having held it heading into the Playoffs in the 2017-18 season, but it’s been some time since the team has occupied the top spot. Should the team make the Playoffs this season, it will be their first berth since the 2019-20 season.

In order for the Rockets to take No. 1, they’re going to have to survive a west coast road trip, with the Kings, Warriors and Clippers coming up this week.

The Thunder have a handful of easier matchups in Utah, Toronto and New Orleans before a long Eastern Conference stint.

For now, Ime Udoka’s Rockets will keep their heads down and continue to trudge through what’s been a wildly successful 2024-25 campaign thus far.

