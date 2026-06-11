Rockets Need Alperen Sengun to Unlock His Full Potential Next Season

An NBA outsider would probably look at Alperen Sengun's stats and wonder where all of this criticism came from. 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists for a playoff team at 23 years old is excellent on the surface.

On the other hand, there were a lot of knowledgeable NBA and Houston Rockets fans who felt very different. Diving deeper, you can understand why the Turkish All-Star was voted 'most overrated player' in the league by The Athletic's player poll.

For the Rockets, the 2025-26 season was strange and disappointing for everyone involved. Whether it be injuries or unique rotations, it all culminated in a first-round exit that leaves them with more pressure than satisfaction. Sengun has to answer those questions.

The 6-foot-11 big man was immediately thrown into trade rumors when the season ended, but he's also an extremely valuable piece to Houston's future. There's a lot of discourse on whether the organization should double down on a win-now mentality after moving pieces for Kevin Durant, or simply continue to develop the young core.

No matter where Sengun suits up next year, there will be more pressure riding on him than on most players in the league. He has to prove to the Rockets that he can be a top option in their title quest. That means developing the parts of his game that were lacking this season.

For one thing, as amazing as Sengun's touch around the rim appears, he is inefficient from beyond the arc. He posted a 30.5% three-point clip, unable to score at a high rate from more than a few feet out. Like Amen Thompson, the jumper needs to become a prominent piece of Sengun's game.

The 23-year-old's defense is another weakness that was exposed in the playoffs. Look, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game is impressive on the surface, but that doesn't tell the whole story, because Sengun's athleticism and rim protection is tough to watch.

According to databallr, Houston posted a 105.8 defensive rating when he was off the floor in medium and high-leverage possessions this season, compared to a 116.9 rating when he was on. Even if the offense improves, there was a clear drop in defensive production when the Rockets played him.

Unless Ime Udoka continues to play Sengun at the four next to Steven Adams or Clint Capela, he'll have to become a better paint anchor to balance out a defense that is perimeter-heavy.