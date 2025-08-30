Rockets’ Star Continuing Success at FIBA EuroBasket
Rockets’ star Alperen Sengun saw his best-ever season last year.
His on-paper stats in his fourth season weren’t quite as good as the previous year, seeing a few less points per game on less efficient scoring overall. But his much-improved defense — along with the team’s improvement overall — helped him to earn an All-Star bid. One the Rockets hope will be the first of many.
And still, the forward is just 22, and is certain to still see growth in his overall game.
This offseason, Sengun is participating in FIBA EuroBasket, and he’s been able to parlay his Year 4 success right over to two games with Türkiye.
He’s the team’s obvious star, with Cedi Osman and Adem Bona the only others actively on an NBA roster. And he’s been able to produce like one in his first two contests.
In the first, Sengun added 16 points on 58% shooting, managing eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal and block apiece. Türkiye cruised by Latvia, 93-73.
In Game 2 versus Czechia, Sengun looked like one of the best players in the world, going for 23 points on blistering 8-for-9 shooting, adding 12 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and a steal. He was able to find his way to the line early and often, hitting seven of his 10 freebies.
He had a few eye-catching plays, including an especially voracious dunk near the end of the third quarter.
FIBA play won't necessarily be indicative of another skill leap for Sengun, but Houston could certainly still use improvement as they enter next season as one of the league's top contenders. In adding Kevin Durant via trade this offseason, Sengun will have a true superstar teammate for the first time in his career, and one that compliments his game as a frontcourt play-maker well.
Additionally, the Rockets were able to do work on the free agent market, signing a few veterans in Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela that fill out one of the deepest rosters in the league.
Turkiye will next face Portugal in FIBA play today, Saturday, Aug. 30. The Rockets open up preseason play against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6, followed by an opening night bout against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 21.