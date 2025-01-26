Rockets Unlikely for Big Move Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets are getting closer to the trade deadline, where they will have to unofficially finalize their roster for the stretch run of the season.
The Rockets are sitting at No. 2 in the Western Conference standings, so not a lot of changes, if any, will be made.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes thinks that the Rockets will have a quiet trade deadline in order to keep as many assets as possible to trade for a star, which is more likely to happen during the offseason.
"The Houston Rockets need someone who can get their half-court offense humming. They're 10th in scoring efficiency overall, but that number owes almost entirely to the roster's athleticism and transition dominance. When things slow down and Houston has to attack a set defense, it ranks 25th in the league," Hughes writes.
"Fortunately for the Rockets, help is on the horizon. They own a considerable number of the Phoenix Suns' future first-rounders and should be ready to offer them up for Devin Booker.
"That trade isn't happening this year, but circumstances could change by the 2026 deadline.
"The Rockets are loaded with talent, way ahead of schedule in their rebuild and armed with the tools they'll need to acquire the perfect over-the-top piece. They'll just need to wait for the opportunity to arise when the Suns inevitably implode."
There is no guarantee that the Rockets will trade for a star, but given their current setup and the plethora of assets they have both on the roster and in the upcoming drafts, a deal could very well come down the line.
However, the Rockets have performed well enough to where they have potential to make a deep run in the playoffs, and the front office should at least see how far the current group can go before figuring out what changes need to be made.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow against the Boston Celtics.
