Houston Rockets: VanVleet Could Miss Time Due to Latest Injury
The Houston Rockets went into their game with the Sacramento Kings with a full, healthy roster for the first time since New Year's Day. After their Jan. 1 game, Jabari Smith broke his hand in practice during an individual drill.
A month later the Rockets lost another starter to injury, when Fred VanVleet went down with a ankle injury. Smith was initially diagnosed to be out six to eight weeks while VanVleet was out possibly four to six weeks.
Smith returned after the All-Star break against the Minnesota Timberwolves, his first action in 22 games. VanVleet returned against the Sacramento Kings on March 1. As mentioned earlier, that was the Rockets' first game with a full roster in two months.
Unfortunately for Houston, their healthy roster only lasted one play as VanVleet stepped on a referee's foot nights ago and struggled with the injury the entire game, not seeing a basket go through til the final quarter.
After the game, VanVleet spent a while in the training room receiving treatment for his ankle. After the treatment, VanVleet spoke with the media and said he wasn't sure if the latest injury would cause him to miss games.
VanVleet was walking with a noticeable limp and said that this injury was the same ankle but was different than the one he sustained Feb. 1. When the NBA released the injury report Sunday, VanVleet was ruled out.
Several Rockets were on the injury report for their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets have yet another back-to-back Monday and Tuesday. After their matchup with the Thunder, they travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers.
With VanVleet's recent injury issues, it is safe to say he will likely sit out the Pacers game as well. Ankle injuries are unpredictable, so the Rockets will want to take a cautious approach when it comes to their veteran point guard.
We should get a better idea of whether VanVleet will play in that game in the next couple of days, as Houston will play another road game Thursday in New Orleans before starting a six-game home stand on Saturday.
The Rockets play the first game of a back-to-back when they take on the team with the best record in the NBA the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night.
