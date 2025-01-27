Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Celtics: Game Preview, How to Watch

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Boston Celtics. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) handles the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jordan Walsh (27) during the game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are continuing their tough stretch as they take on the Boston Celtics on the road.

The Rockets lost to the Celtics at home back on Jan. 3, where the team scored just 86 points. However, the Rockets played without Amen Thompson, who was suspended for the game for his role in the fight with Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro.

The Rockets are fresh off of two big wins against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the only team that is ranked higher than the Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings at the moment.

A win tonight would give the Rockets even more confidence as they go into the future.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Rockets vs. Celtics Information

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 27
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
  • Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Rockets vs. Celtics Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • SG Derrick White (QUESTIONABLE - shin)
  • PF Al Horford (QUESTIONABLE - toe)

Rockets vs. Celtics Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Boston Celtics

  • PG Jrue Holiday
  • SG Derrick White
  • SF Jaylen Brown
  • PF Jayson Tatum
  • C Kristaps Porzingis

