Rockets vs. Celtics: Game Preview, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets are continuing their tough stretch as they take on the Boston Celtics on the road.
The Rockets lost to the Celtics at home back on Jan. 3, where the team scored just 86 points. However, the Rockets played without Amen Thompson, who was suspended for the game for his role in the fight with Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro.
The Rockets are fresh off of two big wins against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the only team that is ranked higher than the Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings at the moment.
A win tonight would give the Rockets even more confidence as they go into the future.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Rockets vs. Celtics Information
- Date: Monday, Jan. 27
- Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
- Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Rockets vs. Celtics Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
Cleveland Cavaliers
- SG Derrick White (QUESTIONABLE - shin)
- PF Al Horford (QUESTIONABLE - toe)
Rockets vs. Celtics Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Boston Celtics
- PG Jrue Holiday
- SG Derrick White
- SF Jaylen Brown
- PF Jayson Tatum
- C Kristaps Porzingis
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.