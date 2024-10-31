Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Mavericks: Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Dallas Mavericks. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) tries to turn the corner during the fourth quarter with Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) defending at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) tries to turn the corner during the fourth quarter with Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) defending at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are completing their three-game Lone Star State road trip as they take on the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs are off to a strong start this season, winning three of their first four games, including their last contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference Finals rematch on the road.

The Mavs are led by Luka Doncic, who is off to a hot start averaging 26.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are fresh off of a win against the San Antonio Spurs and are hoping to win consecutive games for the first time this season. If the Rockets can find a way to contain Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, they will have a shot to pull off an upset on the road.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Broadcast Information

Rockets vs. Mavericks Injury Report

Houston Rockets

n/a

Dallas Mavericks

  • PF Maxi Kleber (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
  • PG Dante Exum (OUT - wrist)

Rockets vs. Mavericks Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Dallas Mavericks

  • PG Luka Doncic
  • SG Kyrie Irving
  • SF Klay Thompson
  • PF P.J. Washington
  • C Daniel Gafford

