Rockets vs. Mavericks: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are completing their three-game Lone Star State road trip as they take on the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs are off to a strong start this season, winning three of their first four games, including their last contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference Finals rematch on the road.
The Mavs are led by Luka Doncic, who is off to a hot start averaging 26.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists.
Meanwhile, the Rockets are fresh off of a win against the San Antonio Spurs and are hoping to win consecutive games for the first time this season. If the Rockets can find a way to contain Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, they will have a shot to pull off an upset on the road.
Rockets vs. Mavericks Broadcast Information
- Date: Thursday, October 31
- Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Mavericks Injury Report
Houston Rockets
n/a
Dallas Mavericks
- PF Maxi Kleber (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
- PG Dante Exum (OUT - wrist)
Rockets vs. Mavericks Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Dallas Mavericks
- PG Luka Doncic
- SG Kyrie Irving
- SF Klay Thompson
- PF P.J. Washington
- C Daniel Gafford
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.