Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Rockets will again face the Grizzlies in another pivotal West contest.

Derek Parker

Nov 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) loses control of the ball while driving to the basket against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
On Saturday, the Rockets received the news that their game against the Atlanta Hawks was postponed due to severe weather, so they instead were able to practice on Sunday. Now, they’ll face off against the Memphis Grizzlies again after seeing them on Thursday. 

At 25-12, the Rockets currently stand as the Western Conference’s No. 2 team, with the Grizzlies right on their heels at No. 3. Houston’s 119-115 win Thursday was able to give them a one-game lead, but they’ll certainly need another win to extend its chances in the West.

Even more, Houston currently leads the season series 2-0, and could clinch a much-needed tie-breaker with a Monday win.

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of the matchup:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Tari Eason — Doubtful: Left lower leg management

Jabari Smith Jr. — Out: Left metacarpal fracture

Memphis Grizzlies injuries:

Jay Huff — Probable: Left knee soreness

GG Jackson — Out: Right fifth metastarsal

Marcus Smart — Out: Right index finger

Cam Spencer — Out: Left thumb

Vince Williams Jr. — Out: Right ankle sprain

It appears Houston will still be without its high-impact forwards in Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr., as the former hasn’t played since Dec. 14 and is still dealing with lingering issues, and the latter isn’t due back for weeks.

In the last matchup, the Grizzlies had most of its stars on the report, but is now just left without its host of talented role players in Marcus Smart, GG Jackson, Vince Williams Jr. and more.

The Rockets and Grizzlies tip off at 7 p.m. CT on Monday, Jan. 13.

