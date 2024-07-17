How Will Jabari Smith Jr. Develop in Year Three With the Houston Rockets?
Houston Rockets power forward Jabari Smith Jr. had an improvement in 2023-24, increasing his numbers from his rookie season. He was a big part in why the Rockets improved to 41-41, and looks to have an even bigger year three.
Smith averaged 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds last season, displaying a combination of scoring ability, rebounding prowess, and defensive skills that make him a promising asset.
After shooting just over 30% in his rookie season, Smith upped that number to 36.3% in year two. He was able to extend his range in Houston's offense, providing great spacing at 6-foot-11. Despite not being the first, second, or even third scoring option, Smith took advantage of his opportunities and showed vast improvement in his shooting.
The defense also improved from year one to year two. Smith's defensive rating was 119.0 after 2022-23, but he had a 112.7 defensive rating in 2023-24, showing his ability to take on more challenging matchups at the forward position.
Coming out of Auburn, Smith's frame was something to love as a scout. Smith's 7-foot-1 and impressive footwork give him the tools to be successful on both sides of the ball.
It's tough to pinpoint Smith's role with the Rockets this year, as they already have so many forwards to work with. Smith Jr. should start once again, but players like Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Fred VanVleet have more of the green light in the scoring department, while Amen Thompson and Dillon provide better defense. If he can consistently improve like he's done over the past two seasons, then Smith will be one of the Rockets' best assets moving forward.
