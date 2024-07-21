Ime Udoka Predicted to Develop Rockets Young Guard into ‘Excellent Player'
Although Ime Udoka has only been an NBA head coach for two seasons, he's already left his mark.
Udoka is universally regarded as one of the game's best young coaches, as he led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first year as head coach.
By contrast, his predecessor, Brad Stevens, roamed the sidelines for eight years in Boston and never led the team past the Eastern Conference Finals.
Udoka faced a tall order last season, joining a Houston Rockets team that had won just 22 games in 2022-23, and seeking to get them in the postseason in the vaunted Western Conference. The Rockets came eerily close, finishing just one spot outside of the play-in tournament, as the team dealt with a multitude of injuries.
Under Udoka's tutelage, Fred VanVleet turned in one of his best seasons, and Dillon Brooks was by far a much different (and better) player than he was with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Brooks accepted a lesser role, taking just 10.7 shots per game, compared to being in the mid-teens in field goal attempts per game in each of his final four seasons with the Grizzlies, yet still averaged 12.7 points on much better shooting efficiency.
Udoka made the strategic decision to move Amen Thompson, a point guard, to the wing, allowing him to play Thompson and VanVleet at the same time, while also maximizing Thompson's ability on the glass. It turned out to he a wise decision.
Now, Udoka will have to figure out how to get the best out of incoming rookie, Reed Sheppard, in spite of the Rockets' roster depth. Sheppard's Summer League returns have shown that Udoka and the Rockets could have a legitimate talent, as explained by Yardbarker's Adam Taylor.
"Sheppard is one of the stars in Summer League so far. His shot-making, off-ball movement and hustle on both ends of the floor have quickly endeared him to Summer League fans. In four games, he is averaging 20 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists."
Taylor also cited the former Kentucky sharpshooting floor general as an immediate rotation player for Houston, while noting the role that Udoka could have in maximizing Sheppard’s talent.
"Sheppard already projects as an NBA-level rotation player and should develop into an excellent player under head coach Ime Udoka's guidance."
Due to Sheppard’s positional versatility, he could be asked to take the court with Jalen Green, as a secondary floor general, or with VanVleet, as a reserve scoring guard. He instantly becomes the Rockets' best long-range shooter, which the franchise didn't have much of last season.
The Rockets may have gotten a real steal in a draft class that was generally regarded as lacking for talent. Especially if Udoka can help harness and develop Sheppard’s talent.
