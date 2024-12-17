Inside The Rockets

Jalen Green Trade Coming for Rockets?

The Houston Rockets could look to trade Jalen Green soon.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are emerging as a true contender in the league, but they are lacking that dynamic offensive player to take them over the top.

When comparing the Rockets to the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, both defenses are pretty close to one another, but the difference in the two teams is a playmaker like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Rockets don't need a player that's as good as Gilgeous-Alexander since those are very hard, if not impossible to find. Houston hopes that Jalen Green can emerge into that player, but he has proven that he isn't that player yet.

The Rockets could continue to be patient with Green, and they likely will until they lose a playoff series with him on the roster, but the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft could end up becoming the key piece to a trade that eventually lands that playmaker to take Houston over the top.

Green's contract extension kicks in after this season, making his salary much more comparable to players that the Rockets should look to acquire.

Green can still be that guy but he is running out of time. He needs to prove that he can be consistent enough to drop 20 points per game in a playoff series before the Rockets can decide whether or not to move on from him.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News