Kevin Durant Deemed Houston Rockets 'Closer This Season
When the Houston Rockets were eliminated in the first round of last season's playoffs, it was clear to the fans and the franchise's front office that changes were necessary if the team was to put itself in the NBA title picture.
One of those changes was putting a new primary scorer and closer in Houston, which general manager Rafael Stone managed to do via trade by sending Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks over to Phoenix for one of the game's best scorers, Kevin Durant.
Former teammate of Durant and NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins was on a recent episode of NBA Today, where he addressed the Rockets' biggest need, stating the addition of the 36-year-old forward puts Houston in a championship picture now that they have a closer.
"They had the pieces. They finished No. 2 in the Western Conference last year, and what did they lack? They lacked a closer. Jalen Green couldn’t be that. Kevin Durant is that. Arguably, in my eyes, the greatest scorer to ever touch a basketball."
Sure, the Rockets could have tested out the waters with their All-Star center Alperen Sengun as the head of the offense, but the 23-year-old big man still has a bit more developing to go in his offensive game.
Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. are also still a season or two away from taking a large scoring leap, so the Rockets GM took it upon himself to ensure Houston could challenge for a title with their young core still intact for the next few seasons to come by adding the future Hall of Famer to the Rockets.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz put out an article on which player would likely be taking the last shot for each respective team in the league this upcoming season, and to no one's surprise, for the Houston Rockets was none other than their new acquisition, Kevin Durant.
"Much of what plagued the Houston Rockets during their first-round playoff loss to the Golden State Warriors was the lack of a go-to scorer in key moments," wrote Swartz. "Hello, Kevin Durant. This is exactly the type of player the Rockets needed. Guys like Alperen Şengün, Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. can all contribute offensively throughout the game before letting Durant take over in the fourth."
Throughout his illustrious career, the future Hall of Famer has collected numerous amount of game-winning moments, proving to be one of the most clutch players on the floor when the ball is in his hands.
Now, as he gears up for his 18th season, Durant will assume the role as Houston's leading scorer, alongside a tandem of talented wings like Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Amen Thompson, who will look to soak up as much game as possible from one of the game's best.