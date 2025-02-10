NBA Insider: Rockets Could Waive Cody Zeller
The Houston Rockets traded for Atlanta Hawks center Cody Zeller just before the trade deadline, but he has yet to join the team.
Zeller, 32, was the No. 4 overall pick by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2013 NBA Draft, and he has turned that into over a decade of service in the NBA with the Bobcats/Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans.
Zeller was traded to the Hawks to help match salaries in the Dejounte Murray deal, but the former Indiana Hoosiers center has been out all season for "personal reasons."
Now, Sports Radio 610 reporter Adam Spolane believes Zeller will stay home and not report to the Rockets.
The response came from a tweet from ClutchFans blogger David Weiner, who floated around the possibility that Zeller could stay on the roster but away from the team.
If Zeller were to join the Rockets, he likely wouldn't get minutes over third-string center Jock Landale, so it doesn't make much sense for Houston to bring him on board. The main reason the Rockets were willing to acquire him was because the Hawks attached a future second-round pick to Zeller, giving Houston more incentive to make the deal.
The Rockets virtually get a free second-round pick by paying Zeller's contract. However, the team has a right to buy out Zeller's contract, making him a free agent, and giving Houston another roster spot to sign a player to help in the stretch run, like Reggie Jackson or Lonnie Walker IV.
The Rockets are back in action on Wednesday as they take on Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT from inside Toyota Center.
