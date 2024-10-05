N'Faly Dante Gives Rockets Their Young Big Man
The Houston Rockets added to their big man rotation by signing undrafted free agent N'Faly Dante to a two-way deal out of Oregon.
Dante, who turns 23 later this month, averaged a career-best 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 21 games with the Ducks this past season.
Now in the NBA, Dante gives the Rockets a young big man that they can develop, which the team was lacking before.
Alperen Sengun is the big man of the future for the Rockets, so that part has already been decided, but there isn't much youth behind him. Houston employs Steven Adams and Jock Landale, who should both take care of the backup center duties throughout the season, which likely will ice Dante out of any legitimate playing time with the Rockets this year.
That means Dante can spend majority of his season in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he can work on his game in hopes of grabbing a legitimate spot on the team next year.
There isn't a guarantee that Dante is part of the Rockets' long-term plans, but if he can put his head down, work and learn from the veterans and coaches he is surrounded by, he could emerge as a sound NBA player someday.
