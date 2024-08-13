Report: Houston Rockets Rising Star To Host a Players-Only Mini Camp
Since the Houston Rockets drafted Jalen Green with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, expectations were that he would lead the Rockets through the next decade. After the James Harden trade, Green was the Rockets' first draft pick. Green had big shoes to fill, considering Harden, to many Rockets fans, is seen as the second-best player in the franchise's history.
The G League Ignite product has had an up-and-down start to his career. The team he came to was already in rebuilding mode, even with the Rockets bringing in John Wall as part of the Harden trade. During Green's first two seasons, the Rockets were among the worst teams in the NBA.
The pressure of being the No. 2 overall selection, Harden's legacy and a bad team seemed to slow Green's progression on the court. There was also a perception that Green didn't always work to become a better player.
That perception slowly changed last offseason with the arrival of Dillon Brooks and, specifically, Fred VanVleet. After VanVleet signed a three-year max deal to join the Rockets, videos started to surface of VanVleet and Green working out, and they continued to release throughout the offseason.
One of the Rockets' most significant issues in Green's first two seasons was the team's lack of veteran leadership. VanVleet immediately filled that void and started building chemistry with the young guard. Even though Green struggled at times at the start of last season, in the last two months, he finally started to fulfill his potential as one of the best young guards in the league and as a leader on the court.
Fast-forward to this offseason, and it seems Green is continuing to show his maturity as a leader. Kelly Iko of the Athletic reported that Green plans on holding a players-only minicamp this week in Los Angeles.
Green's focus on building the chemistry necessary to take the next step will go a long way in the Rockets starting the season strong.
No matter how much talent a team has, if they are not on the same page, they will not succeed, and the player's only mini-camp is another step in the right direction.
The Rockets' rising star is going into his fourth season, which could make or break his career, especially considering his upcoming free agency. With the news that he is spearheading a mini-camp, it seems Green is ready to take that next step.
