Rockets' Alperen Sengun Can Put Turkey Back in EuroBasket Glory
It's been over 24 years since the country of Turkey found itself on the EuroBasket podium, but a key win against Greece on Friday can put the country back into the FIBA spotlight.
Led by Rockets big man Alperen Sengun, Turkey advanced to the EuroBasket semifinals on Tuesday by defeating Poland 91-77 in the tournament’s quarterfinal matchups. Following this performance, the Turkish team moved to a perfect 7-0, helping exceed their high expectations that the team had when coming into this year's tournament.
This has been the best start since their 2001 tournament run. That year, Turkey took home a silver medal, and it was the last time the country would find itself being honored at the podium.
Through Turkey's seven games, Sengun has become a FIBA star this NBA offseason, making dazzling plays, notching a triple-double and securing key wins for his homeland in this summer's tournament.
He has managed to put together 151 points, 76 rebounds and 50 assists, becoming the first player in the past 30 years of FIBA basketball to notch a minimum of 150 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists in a EuroBasket tournament.
In the process of this incredible feat for Sengun, the Turkish center also became the youngest player in EuroBasket history to log a triple-double during a game, which he did in just 25 minutes of play.
As for Turkey's next opponent, the team will definitely have to bring their A game once again as they will face off against a talented Greece team, led by two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, in one of the tournament's semi-final games.
Greece beat Lithuania to earn its spot in the semi-final matchup. Antetokounmpo dropped 29 points in the win.
Sengun and Antetokounmpo have faced off a total of seven times in the NBA, with the Bucks star player having a one-game advantage over the Houston Rockets center. Dating back to the 2021 season, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have notched four wins while Sengun and the Rockets have only three against Milwaukee.
Obviously, both overseas stars are surrounded by different skillsets when playing for their home country; still, expect the two NBA stars to be the game's focal point.
To the delight of Turkey fans, Sengun has averaged 16.3 points, 3.1 assists and 8.4 rebounds during his games against the Greek Freak. If he can notch another spectacular performance under his belt in the semi-final game, then Turkey very well could be headed back to the podium for the first time in over 20 years.