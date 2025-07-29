Rockets Rank Third Among Teams with Best Future Prognosis
It's no secret that the Houston Rockets are loaded with young talent. They stockpiled first-round draft picks during rebuilding seasons and wisely used them on the likes of Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, and Reed Sheppard.
They also drafted Jalen Green and were able to flip him for Kevin Durant. It's quite the epitome of how a proper rebuild is orchestrated.
The end result is a team that is set up nicely for the future. And although they have a viable long-term road map, they have a win-now roster in place now, with vets like the aforementioned Durant, Fred VanVleet, and recently signed Dorian Finney-Smith.
But how do the Rockets stack up against other teams that are also built well for the future? FanSided's Bryan Toporek compiled a list of future power rankings and Houston came in third.
"Alperen Şengün, who is heading into the first season of his five-year, $185 million extension, is fresh off earning his first All-Star nod. Amen Thompson, who won't turn 23 until January, earned a first-team All-Defense selection and finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season. Those two are positioned to be the Rockets' franchise cornerstones after the Durant era ends.
The Rockets also have a pair of recent No. 3 overall picks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard, who still have plenty of room for growth.
Throw in the bouncy Tari Eason, who's also extension-eligible, and the Rockets have a terrifying blend of veteran experience and youth. They also have a pair of fully unprotected first-round picks from the Suns and a fully unprotected 2029 first-round pick from the Dallas Mavericks, which could help them replenish their rotation whenever their veterans begin to age out."
The full rankings are below:
1. Oklahoma City Thunder
2. San Antonio Spurs
3. Rockets
4. Detroit Pistons
5. Atlanta Hawks
Honorable Mentions: Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando Magic