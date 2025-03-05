Should Rockets Keep Fred VanVleet Next Season?
The Houston Rockets have a big decision to make soon in regards to the future of veteran point guard Fred VanVleet.
VanVleet, 31, has a team option on his contract for next season, so the ball is in the Rockets' court on whether or not to accept it. If they do, he will hit unrestricted free agency in 2026, and HoopsHype believes he is one of the best players with a contract set to expire next summer.
"Smooth and confident point guard who can rain in buckets from deep beyond the arc. Good quickness getting to the basket, too, and great toughness. An excellent leader by example for this young Rockets squad," HoopsHype writes.
The Rockets are beginning to grow, which could negate the need of having VanVleet in the lineup. However, the Rockets are 7-8 this season when he doesn't play. Last year, the Rockets were 3-6 when VanVleet didn't suit up, so his absence is noted when he isn't there.
VanVleet's future likely hinges on whether the young core is capable of playing without him. Amen Thompson is the player likeliest to take his spot, but his contract doesn't expire for two more seasons.
The Rockets could carry VanVleet's cap hit until Thompson is ready to be paid, and then he can reap the benefits of that deal, which pays him over $42 million per season.
The Rockets don't need to pay Thompson for a little bit, so that might make the team more likely to keep VanVleet, but if they think that the second-year pro is ready to take the reins now, Houston might try to shop the veteran for more balance on the roster.
