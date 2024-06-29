Source: Houston Rockets Division Rival Linked to Tobias Harris in Free Agency
The Houston Rockets spent big money in free agency last summer, which could lead to their Southwest Division rival signing one of the top forwards on the market in 2024. A source told Sports Illustrated's Inside the Rockets that the Dallas Mavericks are one of three teams who are targeting Tobias Harris in free agency.
Several factors will influence Harris' decision. His top objective when seeking a "great situation" is to find a team that is "all about winning" and will allow his talents to flourish.
Harris' usage percentage of 19.1 during his final two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers was the lowest since his rookie year with the Milwaukee Bucks. But despite the decline, his on-court production has not dropped. He averaged a combined 15.9 points on 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 37.3 percent from behind the arc, and 6.1 rebounds.
"He wants to go to a really good team where the culture is about winning basketball," a source close to the situation said. "He is such an unselfish player who puts the team first. Tobias is a winner."
The two-way versatile forward would make for an ideal fit in Dallas, given that the Mavericks' All-Star backcourt of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving produced usage percentages of 35.5 and 27.4, respectively during the 2023-24 season.
The Mavericks are fresh off a run to the NBA Finals, which also featured the franchise's fourth 50-win season since winning their championship title in 2011.
Winning will remain Harris' top objective during free agency. However, when it comes to a rebuilding team, there is no situation he will look past. Per source, the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz are also targeting Harris.
Harris' influence on a rebuilding franchise will be similar to that of Fred VanVleet, who joined the Rockets on a three-year max contract last summer. VanVleet's production on and off the court resulted in the Rockets' 41-41 record — their most successful season after three consecutive years in basketball purgatory.
Harris' leadership and mentorship are desirable traits that a rebuilding franchise will value. He displayed his leadership during his six-year tenure in Philadelphia, where he also helped Tyrese Maxey establish his footing in the NBA.
Harris played two and a half seasons with the Pistons and considers the franchise a good situation due to his background in the community and the relationships he established during his previous tenure.
The 76ers acquired Harris in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers in February 2019. Although his tenure with the franchise is coming to an end, Harris will remain appreciative of his time in Philadelphia.
He played a vital role in helping the franchise establish itself as a contender — averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 rebounds across 378 career games.
