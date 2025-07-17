The Houston Rockets Will Be Able to Roll Out Multiple Types of Lineups This Season
The Houston Rockets have made it clear this offseason that winning fifty-plus games, making the playoffs, and surprising people around the league is no longer enough. They brought in more veteran leadership via free agency and made the most significant trade of the NBA offseason, bringing in Kevin Durant.
The Rockets felt they needed to make a change to transition from a feel-good story to a championship contender. One thing most championship teams have in common is their ability to adapt to any situation. These teams can adapt into any lineup necessary to win games, especially in the playoffs.
Last season, the Rockets started to experiment with different lineups as they tried to adapt to opposing teams trying ot take away their strengths. The Rockets rolled out the double big lineup in a February matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, and it proved to be one of their best lineups, especially in the playoffs.
For next season, the Rockets will be able to expand their lineup options with the addition of Kevin Durant. The Rockets will be able to match any lineup opposing teams put out on the floor in 2025-26. That is a tremendous advantage for Ime Udoka as he develops the game plan for the upcoming season.
Different Lineups the Houston Rockets can use this Upcoming Season
The Rockets willl probably start most games with more of a traditional lineup. Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun will more than likely make up the starting lineup.
From there, they will be able to run out multiple different lineups depending on the opponent. If the Rockets need to go with a more mobile small-ball lineup that can switch all over the court, but still have size on the court, they can have Jabari Smith at center with Durant playing power forward. The Rockets could have Tari Eason or Finney-Smith at small forward and VanVleet and Thompson in the backcourt.
It the Rockets want more shooting on the court, they can replace Thompson with Reed Shappard, Aaron Holiday or even move Eason to shooting guard. As mentioned earlier, the Rockets used the double big lineup quite often to finish the season.
The Rockets are even more equipped to use that lineup in the upcoming season. In the double-big lineup last season, the Rockets had Sengun and Steven Adams in the frontcourt. This upcoming season, even if or when Adams sits out games, they can still use the double big lineup with the addition of Clint Capela.
In fact, the Rockets could go triple big with Smith playing small forward, something the Rockets dabbled with last season. Smith's ability to shoot and stay in front of most forwards on defense helps him be able to play out of position at small forward, at least for short stints.
The Rockets traded for Durant to have a player who can help close out games, especially in the postseason. They feel that was the main thing they were missing last season, and it will help catapult them into the championship conversation. The addition of Durant, combined with the Rockets' ability to adapt to any situation, may help the Rockets win their first championship in 30 years.